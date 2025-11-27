Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 697 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $154.52 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day moving average is $126.23. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

