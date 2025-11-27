Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BN stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 162.58 and a beta of 1.73. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

