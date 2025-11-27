Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $150.75 Million Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $150,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Rogco LP raised its holdings in Evergy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

