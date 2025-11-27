Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $141,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Shares of LAMR opened at $132.42 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $135.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The company had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

