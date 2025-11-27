KB Financial Group Inc $KB Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $85.10 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

