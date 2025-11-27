FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $139,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 120.0% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.0%

FE stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

