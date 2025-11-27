Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 416.7% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $47.20 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

