Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,200,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,867,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,068,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,993,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,536,000 after buying an additional 142,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 866,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,729,000 after acquiring an additional 80,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $238.00 on Thursday. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $261.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.18.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total transaction of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,692.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,715.95. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $285.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

