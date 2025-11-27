Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $699,000 Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

