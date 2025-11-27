Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $163,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 362,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.52%.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

