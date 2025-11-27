monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Holdings Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in monday.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $144.97 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.09.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on monday.com from $332.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

