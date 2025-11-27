Golf Rounds.com (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Golf Rounds.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.0674. Golf Rounds.com shares last traded at $0.0674, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Golf Rounds.com Stock Up 205.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Golf Rounds.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golf Rounds.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golf Rounds.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.