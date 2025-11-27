OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.10 and traded as high as GBX 567.55. OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 567.55, with a volume of 1,328,945 shares traded.

OSB has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 564 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 565 to GBX 635 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.33.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 550.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 535.92.

In other OSB Group news, insider Victoria Hyde sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 539, for a total value of £3,476.55. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

