OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.10 and traded as high as GBX 567.55. OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 567.55, with a volume of 1,328,945 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OSB has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 564 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 565 to GBX 635 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSB Group
OSB Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OSB Group news, insider Victoria Hyde sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 539, for a total value of £3,476.55. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.