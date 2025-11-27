Getech Group (LON:GTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.96 and traded as low as GBX 1.90. Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 1.90, with a volume of 475,845 shares changing hands.

Getech Group Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a market cap of £2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Get Getech Group alerts:

Getech Group (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.56) EPS for the quarter. Getech Group had a negative net margin of 72.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getech Group plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Getech Group

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.