Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as low as $14.91. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.0150, with a volume of 38,563 shares trading hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1098 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Special Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 11,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

