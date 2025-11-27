Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as low as $14.91. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.0150, with a volume of 38,563 shares trading hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1098 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
