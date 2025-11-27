Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $258,000 Investment in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 785.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 66.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 157.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 225.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.74. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $595.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.11 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 6.54%.Aaron’s’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRG

Aaron’s Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.