Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of POWI opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 270.97%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.