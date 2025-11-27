Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 169.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 478,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 113,043 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 744.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

