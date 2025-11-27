8,485 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc. $HIPO Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 12.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hippo by 38.6% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,556,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hippo and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Guy Zeltser sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $58,499.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,537.60. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $92,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 470,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,638.56. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,721 shares of company stock worth $345,510 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $830.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $38.98.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. Hippo had a net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hippo Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

