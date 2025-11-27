Entropy Technologies LP Invests $280,000 in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after buying an additional 535,843 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 66.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Zacks Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

