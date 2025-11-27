Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $240,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,340,000 after buying an additional 686,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,577,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after acquiring an additional 682,166 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,367,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,349,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,030,000 after acquiring an additional 509,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $106.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,324.80. This represents a 4.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,089.03. The trade was a 52.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

