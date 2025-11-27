Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Seabridge Gold, Inc. $SA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 141.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,342,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295,907 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,490,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 145,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 88,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,192,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 475,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 845,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 196,687 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.77. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $29.31.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20).

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

