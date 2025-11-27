Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Blend Labs by 504.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,002.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.23. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 687,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,616.06. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

