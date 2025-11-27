6,259 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 98.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $406,172.12. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,967 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $188,746.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,212. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,166 shares of company stock valued at $785,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Down 6.4%

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.56. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

