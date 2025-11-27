Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,590 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,797,449,000 after buying an additional 401,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after acquiring an additional 253,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8%

Prologis stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

