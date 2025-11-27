8,038 Shares in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. $BWMN Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 105.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.19 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 3.33%.The company had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million. Bowman Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 385,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,336,177.20. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $529,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 919,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,957,427.36. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,816. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

