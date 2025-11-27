Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,797,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,137,000 after buying an additional 168,891 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $903,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,245.48. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $102.53 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.49 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile



Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

