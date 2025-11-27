Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,542 Shares of RLI Corp. $RLI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 94.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RLI by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of RLI by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of RLI by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RLI by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

RLI opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $509.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.80%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

