Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 300 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MTSI opened at $168.06 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $3,514,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,153.41. The trade was a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 43,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $7,422,764.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,216,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,081,102.38. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,817,447 shares of company stock valued at $254,851,554 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

