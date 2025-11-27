Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,700. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $46,462.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,976.73. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,530. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $186.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.