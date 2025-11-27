Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,100 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.31.

OLLI stock opened at $125.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.15 and a 12 month high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $275,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,520. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $183,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $492,663.36. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

