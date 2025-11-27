Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,799,000 after buying an additional 488,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $21,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,716,000 after acquiring an additional 268,250 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,667,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 323,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The firm had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

