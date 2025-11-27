Humana Inc. $HUM Holdings Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Humana were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 31.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 12.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.94.

Humana Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

