Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October $NOCT Stock Holdings Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $204,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 72.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $176.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

