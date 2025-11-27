Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Fabrinet $FN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 40.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 76.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.29.

Fabrinet Stock Up 4.6%

FN opened at $449.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.71 and a 200-day moving average of $332.52. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $498.00.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,062.45. This represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

