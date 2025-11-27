Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8.4% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 979,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,134,000 after buying an additional 75,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,706.55. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 962 shares of company stock valued at $118,232 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.1%

SCCO opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

