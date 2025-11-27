Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.6250.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AARD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nelson Sun bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,255.88. The trade was a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 10,000 shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,543,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,909,089.44. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,630.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of AARD opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $210.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

