Head-To-Head Comparison: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) vs. FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of FOX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Roku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FOX and Roku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 0 8 9 2 2.68 Roku 2 6 17 2 2.70

Valuation & Earnings

FOX presently has a consensus price target of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Roku has a consensus price target of $111.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Roku’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than FOX.

This table compares FOX and Roku”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $16.30 billion 1.77 $2.26 billion $4.45 14.62 Roku $4.11 billion 3.44 -$129.39 million ($0.20) -478.15

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 12.35% 18.61% 9.60% Roku -0.61% -1.08% -0.64%

Volatility and Risk

FOX has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roku has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FOX beats Roku on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls. The Devices segment provides sale of streaming players, Roku-branded TVs, smart home products and services, audio products, and related accessories as well as licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

