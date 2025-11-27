KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) vs. CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG) Head to Head Analysis

CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. 91.5% of KLA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CCSC Technology International alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCSC Technology International and KLA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCSC Technology International $17.63 million 0.13 -$1.41 million N/A N/A KLA $12.52 billion 12.16 $4.06 billion $31.85 36.39

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than CCSC Technology International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CCSC Technology International and KLA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCSC Technology International 1 0 0 0 1.00 KLA 0 14 12 0 2.46

KLA has a consensus price target of $1,241.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. Given KLA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KLA is more favorable than CCSC Technology International.

Profitability

This table compares CCSC Technology International and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A KLA 33.83% 113.10% 30.03%

Volatility & Risk

CCSC Technology International has a beta of -1.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLA beats CCSC Technology International on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCSC Technology International

(Get Free Report)

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.