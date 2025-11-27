iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,551,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.2%

BATS:ITB opened at $104.03 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.