Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 8,002 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF $FTXN

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $28.15 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.