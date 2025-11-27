Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. $GAB

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 620.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:GAB opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

