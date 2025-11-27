JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $JAKK Stock Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 332,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 95,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKK stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.42.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.24 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JAKK shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

