Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,079 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,485,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,681,000 after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 236,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

