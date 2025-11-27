MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as low as $4.65. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.6850, with a volume of 71,687 shares traded.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.0339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 603,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

