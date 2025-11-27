MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as low as $4.65. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.6850, with a volume of 71,687 shares traded.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.3%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.0339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
