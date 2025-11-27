Sivota (LON:SIV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 and traded as high as GBX 2.53. Sivota shares last traded at GBX 0.70, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
Sivota Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.70. The company has a market cap of £88,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.82.
Sivota Company Profile
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
