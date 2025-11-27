Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.02 and traded as high as C$12.08. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.08, with a volume of 324,721 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Pason Systems Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$942.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.02.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of C$100.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.229765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celine Boston sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.87, for a total transaction of C$133,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,469.91. The trade was a 85.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company’s primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office.

See Also

