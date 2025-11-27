Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.38 and traded as high as $21.97. Tucows shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 22,446 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tucows presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tucows Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $239.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.56 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tucows during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tucows by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

