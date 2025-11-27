Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2025

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNCGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.18 and traded as high as GBX 242.48. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 242.47, with a volume of 1,238,927 shares traded.

Concurrent Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £209.74 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The technology company reported GBX 2.78 EPS for the quarter. Concurrent Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Concurrent Technologies Plc will post 6.1015119 earnings per share for the current year.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile



Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

