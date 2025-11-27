Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/22/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/20/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.50 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/4/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/3/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.
- 11/3/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 11/3/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/6/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at $744,897.96. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
