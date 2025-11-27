Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.50 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/3/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/3/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at $744,897.96. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.